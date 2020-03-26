(Lincoln) — Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts adamantly told reporters Thursday afternoon that the state’s May 12th Primary Elections will go on as planned as the COVID-19 crisis continues throughout the country.
“We are prepared today to say our May 12th Primary will go forward as planned,” Ricketts said in a news conference. “Throughout our history as a nation — whether we’ve had emergencies such as pandemics, wars, or what have you — we have held our elections. We are a democratic republic.”
Governor Ricketts reiterated the importance for the state to hold its primary election.
“It’s important for us as Americans to reestablish our institutions like elections,” Ricketts said. “If previous generations of Americans have been able to hold elections through all of these emergencies like pandemics and wars, we can do it today.”
Ricketts adds appropriate precautions will be taken on election day to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We encourage people to request an early voting ballot,” Ricketts said. “This is one of the ways that you can vote ahead of that May 12th election, but we will also have our polling places open as well. Nebraskans like their polling places.”
Also during Thursday’s press conference, Governor Ricketts announced that both CHI Health in Omaha and Bryan Health in Lincoln will be expanding COVID-19 testing this week.
“That is a big deal,” Ricketts said. “I want to remind people that as we expand testing in our public health labs and with our other health organizations, we will expect to see that we have more cases. The number of confirmed cases will go up. That will not be a surprise. We expect that.”
The governor also used his press conference to quash a rumor that Omaha will be placed on a lockdown status within the next 10 days. Ricketts said that is simply not true.