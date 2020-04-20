(Lincoln) -- Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is lifting one of the state's Directed Health Measures aimed at warding off coronavirus.
During his daily COVID-19 press briefing Monday afternoon, the governor announced that the measure prohibiting elective surgeries in the state would be lifted on May 4th. Ricketts put the measure in place last month when the first signs of coronavirus were detected in the state. However, Ricketts says hospitals and other health care providers must meet certain criteria before lifting the restrictions.
"To be able to perform those elective surgeries," said Ricketts, "hospitals must have 30% of their hospital beds open, they must have 30% of their intensive care units open, they must 30% of their ventilators open, and they must have two weeks of the appropriate PPE available at that site."
Ricketts adds that elective surgeries don't mean unnecessary surgeries.
"In fact, these are necessary surgeries that have been delayed through our Directed Health Measures through the month of April," he said. "We want to open these back up to be able to allow those folks who need to have those surgeries to start scheduling those, and start having those surgeries performed."
Ricketts adds surgeries are a big source of revenue for hospitals.
"In order to help sustain our hospitals, and make sure they're available to take care of coronavirus patients," said Ricketts, "we want them to be able to have a revenue source to help them stay in business."
The restrictions are also lifted for veterinary services and dental services, as well. Ambulatory surgical centers-or ASCs--will also be able to resume elective surgeries on May 4th, as well.