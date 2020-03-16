(Lincoln) -- The state of Nebraska is limiting the number of people who can attend public events and gatherings to 10 people or less.
In a press conference Monday afternoon, Governor Pete Ricketts said the state is following new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control when it comes to helping prevent the spread of coronavirus.
"The CDC had put out new guidance that they are limiting events to 10 people or less," Ricketts said. "We at the state will be doing the same sort of thing by implementing those CDC guidelines for the next two weeks. That goes to restaurants, bars, things like that. For public gatherings, if you have a funeral or a wedding, that applies to those as well."
Governor Ricketts emphasized that the state is not currently dealing with community spread of COVID-19.
"We do not have community spread in Nebraska right now," Ricketts said. "We only have one case in Douglas County. That could change as the Douglas County Health Department continues to investigate people who may have coronavirus. But right now, we only have that one case of community spread."
Ricketts adds grocery stores across the state are not closing, and that Nebraska's food supply chain is "strong."
"What we're asking people to do is get two weeks of groceries at home so that if you have to stay home because of coronavirus, you have that available," Ricketts said. "But then shop weekly. Do not over buy. We want to make sure that others can be able to get their two week supply and shop weekly."
For the state's school districts, Ricketts reiterated that he will close schools if there are two community spread cases of COVID-19. He also stated that the state's schools should start preparing to close by the end of the week.