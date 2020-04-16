(Lincoln) -- Governor Pete Ricketts maintains there will be no stay-at-home order in Nebraska.
That's despite the plea of one lawmaker expressing concern over the reopening of a major retail outlet. State Senator Steve Lathrop of Omaha--the chair of the Nebraska Legislature's Judiciary Committee--reportedly sent a letter to the governor, asking that he invoke a stay-at-home order for the state in order to prevent Nebraska Crossing Outlets from reopening. Officials with the Gretna-based outdoor shopping center this week announced plans for a "soft" reopening April 24th, followed by a larger event in May. The planned reopening comes in the middle of Ricketts' "Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected" campaign, designed to flatten the curve of the coronavirus spread across the state.
Speaking at his daily press briefing Thursday afternoon, Ricketts says no action will taken to prevent Nebraska Crossings' reopening.
"We haven't done that sheltering in place here in Nebraska," said Ricketts. "What we have done is issue those directed healthy guidelines. There are some businesses that we've talked about--like the tattoo parlors, the salons, and massage therapists that we specifically put in there. We are asking people to stay home--especially these next 14 days. That's what we're really focused on."
Ricketts cites Google data indicating the plan is accomplishing the goal of limiting the number of coronavirus cases in the state.
"We know that we are flattening the curve, and spreading it out," the governor said. "That's the whole point. And, we know that we have not overwhelmed the health care system. That's the real goal--to make sure that anybody who needs that hospital bed, that intensive care unit bed, or that ventilator has access to get that. And, we've been able to do that. Our plan is working."
And, Ricketts hopes Nebraskans will continue to stay at home, practice social distancing and other precaution to keep the state's COVID-19 cases low.
"We're asking Nebraskans to recognize their personal responsibility, their civic duty to do the right thing," said Ricketts. "Following our six rules around staying home, going to work, shopping once a week, helping kids and seniors, exercising--all that is what we're asking Nebraskans to do to slow the spread of the virus. Every Nebraskan can be a part of this effort to slow the virus in this state, preserve our health care system, and protect those in society that will be more vulnerable to coronavirus."
While the mall has not been closed during the coronavirus crisis, many of its stores were shut down by individual management.