(Lincoln) -- Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts says residents should think twice about holding traditional holiday celebrations in May during the coronavirus threat.
At his daily COVID-19 press conference, Ricketts asked residents to forego traditional gatherings for Cinco De Mayo and Memorial Day. The governor says regulations holding gatherings to 10 people or less remain in effect in the state through May.
"Now, recall that we've extended the 10-person rule through the month of May," said Ricketts. "That means no social gatherings larger than 10 people. In fact, we encourage people that when they're doing these celebrations for Cinco De Mayo or Memorial Day, the best thing to do is celebrate within your household--but, please, no more than 10 people in any celebration."
That's why the governor says those celebrations should be low key this year..
"I know that's going to put a damper on the holidays," said Ricketts. "But, again, we're still trying to slow the spread of the virus here in our state. While we are taking steps to loosen those restrictions, we are going to continue social distancing, and all the other restrictions that we've got in place. So, please keep that in mind when you're thinking about celebrations--do not have that big celebration for Cinco De Mayo or Memorial Day."
And, while the 10-person rule may expire at the end of May, Ricketts suggests some sort of restrictions on big crowds will still be in effect through the summer--putting a damper on traditonal social gatherings.
"I would say alumni gatherings probably shouldn't be held," said Ricketts, "unless you've got a very small graduating class. Especially if you've got older alumni, do not invite them. If you're somebody that's older with those underlying health care conditions, you need to stay away from those big groups. Especially with those older class reunions--do not have those class reunions."
He adds that individual town celebrations will look different this year, as well. Ricketts added that Nebraska's Department of Veterans Affairs will provide information on virtual Memorial Day celebrations sometime next week.