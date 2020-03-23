(Lincoln) -- Governor Pete Ricketts says Nebraskans continue to "do the right thing" when it comes to social distancing during the coronavirus threat.
That's why Ricketts says there are no plans in place for ordering a sheltering-in place situation for residents. Ricketts made his comments at a news conference updating the COVID-19 situation in the state. Ricketts says residents have responded to requests to limit social gatherings to ward off the virus' potential spread.
"We've seen that events like concerts and athletic events, weddings and funerals, have been limited to 10 people or canceling," said Ricketts. "We've been that business are complying, and working to keep their customers safe by having that social distancing, and again, limiting the number of people coming in to 10 people or less."
Ricketts thanked Nebraskans for their diligence.
"Whether it's people that are working together to be able to address child care issues," he said, "whether it's our health care professionals, whether it's our first responders, everywhere across the state, we've seen people doing the right thing. I asked last week that Nebraskans use common sense and good judgment--and we are seeing that. So, thank you to all the Nebraskans who are out there doing that."
In addition, a state Direct Health Measure remains in effect for Cass, Douglas, Sarpy and Washington counties. Among other steps, the order required bars and restaurants in those counties to close their dining areas, and move to take out, delivery and curbside services until further notice. A second COVID-19 case was reported in Lincoln Monday, bringing Nebraska's total number of confirmed cases to 49.