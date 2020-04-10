(Lincoln) -- Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts says prisoners are better off in prison during the coronavirus pandemic.
Advocates nationwide are calling on prisons to expedite the release of prisoners in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 in confined places. Ricketts stated his opposition toward releasing prisoners early at his daily briefing Friday afternoon, saying it's a bad idea.
"First of all, the vast majority of Nebraskans do not believe that inmates should be released early," said Ricketts. "When you think about that concept, it's really kind of irresponsible, because if we release inmates early, and they haven't gone through the programming necessary to be able to make sure they won't re-offend, they are much more likely to re-offend, and just be back in the correction system--and that doesn't do anybody any good."
Ricketts adds prisoners would actually be at a greater risk for contracting the virus if released before their sentences are up.
"So, if you release inmates early," he said, "and if you release them without the resources to go back into the community, and they don't have the proper supports there, they are more likely, more at risk to, for example, get infected by the coronavirus, spread the coronavirus. And, frankly, they will have the health care facilities available in our correction system that they may not have out in the community."
State prison officials, meanwhile, say they're doing all they can to stop the COVID-19 spread in the corrections system. State Corrections Director Scott Frakes says the system actually began following a pandemic plan already in place back in December, when signs of a bad flu season were evident. Now that the regular flu season is over, that plan is being used to contain the virus. Frakes says the plan includes allowing prisoners out of their cells to exercise in order to practice social distancing.
"We're all asked to quarantine in our houses," said Frakes. "Fortunately, we're allowed a little bit more movement than that. But, for many, they're in their home. So, think if you were told to quarantine in your bedroom, and that was the space that you needed to stay within. That's basically what we ask from the populations here and in our jails across the country. That's why it's so important that we figure out how to provide every safe opportunity to give people out-of-cell time for a long as we can, and as long as it's possible to do that. It will just lead to better outcomes."
While in-person visitation is still prohibited, Frakes says the department is working to address some of the glitches with video visits.