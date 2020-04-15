(Lincoln) -- Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is taking action to ensure daycares stay in business during the coronavirus pandemic.
During his daily COVID-19 press briefing Wednesday afternoon, Ricketts announced he's signed executive orders allowing the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to reimburse daycares even if children aren't there. The governor says daycares are among the businesses hit hard by social distancing standards related to coronavirus.
"Many daycares were not able to continue to be open," said Ricketts. "We limited the size of the daycares to 10 children per room. So, that's had a big impact on the daycare industry, Now, we also have a number of families that we support through our department of health and human services that need that daycare to go to work for parents, and everything like that."
Normally, the governor says daycares would not reimbursed if children aren't in attendance--putting such operations in dire financial straights.
"For example, you have a parent that wasn't able to send that child to the daycare," he said. "Normally, that daycare would not be reimbursed for that day. However, this is way by allowing department of health and human services to reimburse that daycare--to help those daycares stay in business--and, importantly, to hold that slot for that family, so that they will be able to take advantage of that slot sometime in the future."
Additionally, Ricketts' order waives a statute allowing the Nebraska DHHS to provide daycare for parents working third shifts. He calls the waivers a win-win for both daycares and families.
"We're really working to make sure that our families that are in need have that opportunity to make sure they're taking care of those kids," said Ricketts, "especially if they have an odd shift, and a child with a disability and so forth. That'll be some of the flexibility the department of health and human services now has to be able to do."
More information is available from the Nebraska DHHS website.