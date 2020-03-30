(Lincoln) -- Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is urging residents to support their local restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During a press conference Monday afternoon, Ricketts signed a proclamation declaring the next four Tuesdays in April to be "Take Out Tuesday." Ricketts says the restaurant industry has been extremely impacted by the coronavirus crisis.
"Everyone in the restaurant industry is having a tough time right now," Ricketts said. "Your ability to go out there and support these local restaurants means all the difference in the world to the folks that own those restaurants and the people who work at these restaurants. One of the things you can do is buy gift cards. That would be a great way to help out these restaurants."
Ricketts welcomed the owner of Copal Mexican Restaurant in Lincoln during the press conference, who stated his business has had recent success selling sealed margaritas to-go. Governor Ricketts reminded the public that drinking and driving is still against the law.
"With regard to sealed margaritas to-go, I just want to remind everyone that you cannot open those and drink those in the car," Ricketts said. "That is still illegal, but you can take it with you. I think that has probably been the most popular thing that I have ever done as governor."
Additionally, Governor Ricketts took time to thank all of the state's doctors and health care professionals for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Not only to take care of the population in general -- specifically around people impacted by coronavirus -- but also the great adaptations they are making to keep Nebraskans healthy and safe," Ricketts said. "Thank you to all of our health care workers and all of the work they will be doing over the course of the next several months to make sure we keep Nebraskans healthy and safe."
As of Monday afternoon, Nebraska had 145 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. Douglas County accounts for 75 of the cases, while Sarpy County has 13. The state's COVID-19 death count is two.