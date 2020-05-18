(Lincoln) -- Nebraska officials are monitoring developments regarding coronavirus at an Elkhorn care facility.
Published reports last week indicated 51 residents and 17 staff members at the Life Care Center tested positive for COVID-19. On Sunday, the Omaha World Herald reported two more residents and five more staffers tested positive for the virus. During his daily press briefing Monday afternoon, Governor Pete Ricketts says the state is working with nursing homes to address coronavirus-related issues, and to ensure residents can remain at their current facilities.
"Folks, I know for the families that this is a tough time," said Ricketts. "There's a lot going on in regards to your loved ones. We are working with these care facilities to be able to make sure they can continue to provide the care they've been. You know that your loved ones, this is a familiar surrounding for them. So, we are working they continue to stay there. We've had some patients transfer, but we are working with them to make sure they've got the staffing they need."
Ricketts says state officials are focusing on testing staff members at the facilities, rather than residents.
"Our guidelines here are really more around testing the staff," he said. "The residents have been at those facilities for a while. Again, it's treated very much like the general public. If you're symptomatic, you're getting tested. That's kind of the program we've been going with. So, we are working to do more testing for those staff of long term care facilities, then, of course, the residents if that becomes necessary, as well."
The governor says staffing levels and data would be used in any decision to move residents to other facilities.