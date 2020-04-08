(Lincoln) -- Don't plan on having a big family dinner on Easter Sunday.
Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is urging residents in his state to continue practicing social distancing guidelines during the holiday weekend. Speaking at his daily COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon, Ricketts says people should continue avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people, and celebrate Easter within the members of their household.
"We want you to certainly worship with the solemnity of the season," said Ricketts. "We also want to remember, please, just stay home with your household. Celebrate the holiday with the people in your household. We're really trying to limit that social interaction."
Coinciding with Easter, Ricketts signed a proclamation designating Sunday as a statewide day of prayer, concentrating on those most impacted by coronavirus.
"Pray for the people who are being impacted by the coronavirus," said the governor. "Please pray for the people who are ill. Please pray for our health care workers, our firefighters, our police, our EMTs, our people in our nursing homes. Please pray for all these people who have been impacted by the coronavirus."
Ricketts says current projections indicate the virus will peak in Nebraska the last week of this month.