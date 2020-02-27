(Diagonal) -- Suspects are in custody following a drug investigation in Ringgold County.
The Ringgold County Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old Nichole Jean Ott and 34-year-old David Wayne Giles face a long list of charges in connection with an investigation that began Monday, when Afton Police called regarding conducting a search warrant on a Diagonal residence for stolen property. As the search was conducted, and property seized and turned over to Afton Police, drug paraphernalia and illegal narcotics were visible inside the residence. After receiving a second search warrant, authorities found marijuana, methamphetamine, prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia and items used to deliver drugs.
Ott and Giles were arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance--methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance--marijuana, controlled substance violations for unlawful manufacture of meth and marijuana, failure to affix a drug tax stamp and unlawful possession of prescription drugs. Both suspects are in custody in the Ringgold County Jail.
Police departments from Afton and Creston, and the Union and Taylor County sheriff's offices assisted Ringgold County authorities with the search.