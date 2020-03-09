(Mount Ayr) -- An Ellston man faces charges for allegedly bringing a gun to a school.
According to the Ringgold County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Mount Ayr High School Friday after receiving a call about a man with a gun on school grounds. Authorities arrested 56-year-old Thomas Scott Kinton on charges of carrying weapons on school grounds, possession of a dangerous weapon while intoxicated and consumption of alcohol in a public place.
He was taken to the Ringgold County Jail and was released after posting bond.