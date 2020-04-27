(Oakland) -- Officials in the Riverside School District are moving ahead with a major repair project at one of its buildings.
Following a recent public hearing, the Riverside School Board approved the plans, specifications and form of contract for a retrofit of the Oakland Elementary Building's heating and air conditioning system. Plans call for refinancing $6 million in Secure an Advanced Vision for Education--or SAVE revenues. A public hearing on that option was scheduled for this (Monday) evening at 6:30 p.m. Riverside School Superintendent Tim Mitchell tells KMA News the board wanted to address some much-needed building repairs, despite two rejections of a physical plant and equipment levy referendum. The most recent defeat came last June.
"The board started this year saying that the first priority does have to be a short-term fix of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system in Oakland Elementary," said Mitchell. "We took a look at moving away from a total replacement, and talked to some contractors, engineers and contracts, and brought them in there, and talked about more of a retrofit situation."
Under the current timeline, Mitchell says work on the HVAC retrofitting could begin as early as next month.
"If the financing falls into place, and the bids fall into place, and everything is good," he said, "we would start the project right here at the end of May, hopefully, and they would do the work over the summer. Some of it may go into the school year. But, basically, having control of the system, and repair of the system so it works effectively, so the building is cooled, ventilated and heated appropriately for the next school year."
Mitchell says the Oakland Elementary HVAC project is just the first project. Other options are under consideration as part of a long-range facilities study. Administrators and instructors were expected to review the plan at a ZOOM meeting this week. That will be followed by a series of community town hall meetings in the future. Mitchell says the long-range study contains eight possible options for building projects.
"Each of those eight plans we take to the public will have estimated project costs, the amount of square footage of remodeling and new construction, estimated number of students per building, estimated per square foot of instructional space, the method of financing, the estimated general fund reductions that we hope to get through some sort of reorganization, then the estimated cost of relocation, demolition or sale of any vacant building," said Mitchell."
Mitchell says it's disappointing that the community meetings must wait until social distancing restrictions associated with coronavirus are lifted.
"We really would have liked to have moved forward much quicker," he said. "With the staff, we're going to use the ZOOM meeting format--we'll see how that goes. But, we really would like to get to the point where we would have a mass gathering of people, and get a lot of input from our people. It's also going to be facilitated by a neutral party outside facilitator, who's going to try to engage discussion on all eight ideas, and get input on all eight ideas."
Riverside officials have contracted with Studio Melee Architects to complete the facilities study, and provide information to the public.