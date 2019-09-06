(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's Chamber and Industry Association is putting out another call for volunteers for the Annual Wabash Marathon, Half Marathon and Marathon Relay.

This time, the big need is for road guards along the Shenandoah route. The 8th annual event takes place along the Wabash Trace September 14th. The marathon and marathon relay portion begin in Malvern at 7:30 that morning, while the half marathon starts in Imogene at 8:30. SCIA Marketing Director Shelly Warner and Kris Sherman are the marathon's Shenandoah race directors. Warner talked about the important role that road guards play on a recent edition of KMA's "Dean and Friends" program.

"When they go through the towns, they do not block all the streets," she said. "We need someone at every intersection. We have two different time shifts. They mostly come through town between 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. We can break that up if you can't stay the whole time."

Road guards are needed at the following corners:

Center & Valley Street

Center & Sheridan Avenue

Center & West Grant

Center & West Lincoln

Center & Clarinda Avenue

Center & University

Center & South Street

Center & Nishna Road

Nishna Road. & Page Street

Nishna & Summit Avenue

West Street. & University

West Street. & Anna Crose

West Street. & Scott

West Street. & Clarinda Avenue

Each guard receives a marathon T-shirt or vest. Anyone wishing to volunteer should call SCIA at 712-246-3455.