(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's Chamber and Industry Association is putting out another call for volunteers for the Annual Wabash Marathon, Half Marathon and Marathon Relay.
This time, the big need is for road guards along the Shenandoah route. The 8th annual event takes place along the Wabash Trace September 14th. The marathon and marathon relay portion begin in Malvern at 7:30 that morning, while the half marathon starts in Imogene at 8:30. SCIA Marketing Director Shelly Warner and Kris Sherman are the marathon's Shenandoah race directors. Warner talked about the important role that road guards play on a recent edition of KMA's "Dean and Friends" program.
"When they go through the towns, they do not block all the streets," she said. "We need someone at every intersection. We have two different time shifts. They mostly come through town between 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. We can break that up if you can't stay the whole time."
Road guards are needed at the following corners:
Center & Valley Street
Center & Sheridan Avenue
Center & West Grant
Center & West Lincoln
Center & Clarinda Avenue
Center & University
Center & South Street
Center & Nishna Road
Nishna Road. & Page Street
Nishna & Summit Avenue
West Street. & University
West Street. & Anna Crose
West Street. & Scott
West Street. & Clarinda Avenue
Each guard receives a marathon T-shirt or vest. Anyone wishing to volunteer should call SCIA at 712-246-3455.