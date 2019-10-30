(Clarinda) -- Selected roads in Page County are set for resurfacing beginning today (Wednesday).
Page County Engineer J.D. King says repairs are slated for roads with potholes and misshapen seal coats. Contract crews will then haul granular surfacing on the roadway. King advises motorists to pass the work zone with care, as crews will occupy one lane.
Selected routes include F Avenue--or County Road M-44 between Northboro and 270th Street, 250th Street west of U.S. Highway 71, and Page/Montgomery Street east of 71 to Willow Avenue, and two miles south on Willow Avenue--or J Road.
Anyone with questions regarding the roadwork should contact J.D. King at 712-542-2510.