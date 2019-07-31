(Shenandoah) -- Motorists using Highway 48 and Ferguson Road should expect delays for a few more weeks.
Pilot cars continue to steer traffic around construction zones along the northern edge of Shenandoah. Scott Suhr is District 4 planner with the Iowa Department of Transportation. Suhr tells KMA News progress has been made on installing new pavement along 48.
"They care back in and started laying new asphalt on Friday," said Suhr. "They're planning on taking about two-to-three weeks to get all the asphalt on that stretch of 48. Then once that get done with that one, they're going to move to Mills County--U.S. 34--and put the surface lift on that."
Suhr says work is also expected to continue on renovations along U.S. Highway 34 in Mills and Montgomery counties for the next three-to-four weeks. Suhr says relatively dry weather over the past month helped expedite construction work.
"We've actually had pretty good weather for construction," said Suhr. "We have had a couple of delays due to rain here and there. But for the most part, the weather has been ideal for construction. A little on the hot and steamy side at times, but the work has progressed nicely."
With these projects and others continuing in southwest Iowa, Suhr advises motorists to be patient, and continue obeying barricades and detours.
"We also want to make sure people obey the signs that are out there," said Suhr, "because we have had issues where people have gone around road closed barricades, and end up being in a worse situation than they would have been if they would have just followed the detours."
Updates on road construction projects across Iowa are available from the DOT's website.