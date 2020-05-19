(Clarinda) -- Page County Engineer J.D. King is reminding residents of two major road projects.
First, King says a major rock hauling project continues on farm-to-market roads on the north end of the county. Rock haulers will place granular surfacing on various farm-to-market gravel routes around the county. King says approximately 24,900 ton of material will be placed across 83 miles of county road. Favorable weather conditions permitting, the project is expected to take about two weeks. Motorists are advised to use caution when encountering rock trucks and motor graders along the road.
Secondly, King says the intersection of 290th Street and Hackberry Avenue will be obstructed today (Tuesday) between noon and 2 p.m. while a steel structure is offloaded from a trailer by a large crane. While the obstruction's exact footprint is unknown, large vehicles and trucks and encouraged to find another route, avoiding this intersection.
Anyone with questions can contact the Page County Engineer's Office at 712-542-2510.