(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs Police are reporting a robbery at the Kwik Stop on Avenue G.
According to the report, officers were called to the location for a robbery that had just occurred. Officers arrived and spoke with a victim and the station attendants.
The witnesses stated a black male between 18 and 20 years old entered the business and hit the victim in his leg with an aluminum baseball bat. He demanded money from the victim and had attendants empty the cash registers of money.
The suspect then left the business and ran west from the area. If you have any information on the suspect, please contact the Council Bluffs Police Department's Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.