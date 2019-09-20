(Shenandoah) -- Three bands will put on a big show at The Depot Restaurant in Shenandoah Saturday night with all proceeds going towards a regional veteran's organization.
Depot owner and event organizer Bill Hillman tells KMA News the concert--called Rock For Vets--is a tribute to veterans and will benefit the non-profit organization Remembering Our Fallen.
"They are the ones who would take veterans to Washington, D.C. for the day," Hillman said. "They also have a display, which is up at The Depot right now, but it's a veterans display that goes throughout southwest Iowa."
Rick Hillyard of the Union County Band will be playing Saturday night. He says a few other well known groups will take the stage at The Depot.
"We're very proud to have Jimmy Weber," Hillyard said. "He's an icon across southwest Iowa, a veteran and very involved. They will present the colors and then Jimmy will do the National Anthem. The Union County Band will be on for about an hour. Peace Love Etc, who is very popular here in Shenandoah, will finish up the night."
Hillyard adds two autographed guitars will be raffled off during the event.
"My friend from up in Malvern is Steve Miller's sound engineer," Hillyard said. "He hooked me up and I sent a guitar to Steve. He signed it and sent a letter back saying 'Thank you, Iowa for supporting your vets.' Then we had donated a Dierks Bentley signed guitar. Those are up for raffle tomorrow night for $20 a ticket."
Hillman says a few activities will take place for kids as well.
"Our plan is to have bouncy houses and the rock climbing wall from the National Guard," Hillman said. "That will go on in the afternoon in Koolerz yard. There will also be specials at Koolerz."
The Rock For Vets concert will be presented by the Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association and RememberingOurFallen.org. The music will get started at 6:30 p.m. The Depot Restaurant is located at 101 North Railroad Street in Shenandoah.
Hillman and Hillyard were guests on KMA's "Dean & Friends" program Friday morning.