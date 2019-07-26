(Fairfax) -- One person was injured when a semi overturned in Atchison County early Thursday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on northbound Route N north of 260th Street, or 6 miles east of Fairfax. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a semi driven by 31-year-old Dalton J.Hudson of Rock Port was northbound when it traveled off the east side of the roadway. After Hudson overcorrected, the vehicle returned to the roadway, then overturned onto its passenger side. Hudson was ejected from the vehicle, which landed on the passenger side off the east side of the roadway facing west.
Hudson was taken by Atchison-Holt Ambulance to Community Hospital Fairfax, then later transferred via Lifeflight Helicopter to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. The Atchison County Sheriff's Office, Atchison-Holt Ambulance and the Missouri Department of Transportation assisted the patrol at the scene.