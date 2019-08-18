(Burlington Junction) -- A Rock Port man was injured after a deer struck his motorcycle two miles west of Burlington Junction early Sunday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 20-year-old James Barnhart was headed west on U.S. Highway 136 around 1:15 a.m. The patrol says Barnhart -- who was operating a 2019 Harley Davidson -- began to slow down to avoid striking a deer that was crossing the roadway. A second deer then ran into the rear of the motorcycle, causing Barnhart to lose control. The bike went off the right side of the highway and came to rest on its side.
Barnhart was transported by Nodaway County EMS to Community Hospital Fairfax with moderate injuries. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office and multiple first responders assisted at the scene.