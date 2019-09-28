(Fairfax) -- A Rock Port woman suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle rollover accident Friday afternoon.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Emma Pankau was headed west on Route 46 -- nine miles southeast of Fairfax -- around 3:15 p.m.
The patrol says Pankau traveled off the north side of the road and overcorrected, causing her 2000 Chevy Suburban to skid out of control. The vehicle returned to the roadway, slid across the centerline, and eventually became airborne and overturned. The Chevy came to rest on its driver's side facing west off the north side of Route 46.
Pankau, who was wearing a seat belt, was treated at the scene for minor injuries and was released. The Atchison County Sheriff's Office and multiple first responders assisted at the scene.