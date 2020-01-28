(Rock Port) -- Despite recent rough winter, the number of days missed in one KMAland school district are a far cry compared to last winter.
Two snow days have been recorded in the Rock Port R-2 School District, along with four late starts and two early dismissals. So far, that pales in comparison with a total of 17 events--including 12 missed school days--during the epic winter of 2019. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Rock Port School Superintendent Ethan Sickles says last year's constant cancellations was rough on the district's academic schedule.
"Obviously, for student learning, that's not a great deal," said Sickles. "You know, you go and add those days on at the end of the year, where it's a little harder for concentration when the sun's out. That makes it a little more challenging."
In addition to fewer snow days thus far this winter, another factor involves a change in how school years are calculated. Under a measure approved by the Missouri Legislature last session, school districts are now required to attend a certain number of hours per year, versus days.
"Here in Rock Port, we built in quite a few hours," he said. "We have a 1,103 hours. We only have to go 1,044, so you know, we have a little bit of leeway before we have to worry about making that stuff up this year. That makes it a little easier to make those calls. At the same time, it makes it a little bit harder, because, like I said, you've got to have the kids in here this time year of year, especially with testing coming up, and we've got a lot of things going on the second semester. It's just important to get them here every day we can."
Sickles says the new law means a shorter school year--and longer school day--for Rock Port students.
"I know we went from 174 student days to 169," said Sickles. "But, we lengthened our days by 10 minutes. So, basically, our kids are going the same amount of school--1,103 hours--just in a little bit shorter amount of days. I think most Missouri schools have gone to that a little bit."
Barring rough weather the rest of this winter and spring, the superintendent says Rock Port expects to have the earliest school year ending--and longest summer-- in recent memory.
"We will be out May 15th, if everything holds serve," he said. "Then, with a new law in Missouri next year that we can't start more than two weeks before Labor Day, we will not start before August 24th at the earliest. There will be quite a summer break for everybody this year, but hopefully some of those things the legislature is looking at will make a little sense, and help out all the schools."
Missouri's law prohibiting school years from starting earlier is similar to that already in place in Iowa. You can hear the full interview with Ethan Sickles on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.