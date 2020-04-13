(Rock Port) -- Students, staff and parents in the Rock Port R-2 School District are among those coping with the abrupt end to the school year.
Late last week, Missouri Governor Mike Parson ordered all K-12 schools remain closed because of the continuing coronavirus pandemic. Rock Port School Superintendent Ethan Sickles tells KMA News the governor's announcement was "a shock to the system."
"Just the week before, he had put Missouri schools out until April 24th," said Sickles. "He was trying to leave that as a local decision. So, when that came out Thursday afternoon, I would say a lot of people were shocked that he had made that determination. Not saying it's the wrong determination, but we were just surprised that he had moved ahead and canceled the rest of the year."
Like other schools, Sickles says Rock Port has a distance learning program in place, allowing students to complete assignments through the end of the academic year May 15th.
"We currently checked out Chromebooks to those who need them," he said. "Most of our families had a device at home. We made sure everybody has the internet necessary. So, yes, we've have some different distance learning or virtual learning going, whether you're a high school kid or elementary kid. So, we've got those things rolling."
Likewise, all extracurricular activities--including sports--are canceled for the duration. Sickles, however, says Parson's announcement was disappointing not only for him, for the district's students--including Rock Port High School's 29 seniors. He says graduation ceremonies are still in question.
"Guidelines as of May 1st, they were going to look at some of those quarantining things," said Sickles. "So, perhaps we'll be able to have a normal graduation--although it looks highly unlikely. So, we've got to start planning some things. We had looked strongly at postponing it until the summer. But, we've got five kids going into the military, and if that follows through, and they actually go, we don't want kids missing it. So, we're really stuck on trying to figure out what's going to be best for our kids and our families."
While building doors are shut, about 140 kids are being served through the district's meal program, in which breakfasts and lunches are served Mondays, Wednesday and Thursday. Meals are distributed through a drive-up service at the school, or with a van that drives to Watson all three days.
"We've been very lucky with that," he said. "I know the community's been supportive. That number had grown. We probably started a couple of weeks ago in the 70's. That number keeps taking off from there--and it needs to. I think people realized once they found out we weren't going to be in school longer than initially thought, it helps on the grocery bill. It helps on the grocery bill. It make sure those children have a meal, or snack--whatever the case may be--to help those families out."
Sickles says he appreciates the community's support during the crisis--especially with the meal service.