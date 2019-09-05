(Rock Port) -- This week's Homecoming celebration has taken on new meaning in the Rock Port R-2 School District.
Students, staff and families entered the 2019-2020 school year August 20th still coping from the disastrous flooding which consumed a good portion of Atchison County along the Missouri River. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" segment Thursday morning, Rock Port Superintendent Ethan Sickles says this school year's enrollment is projected at 338 students. That's down only three students from last spring's enrollment of 341.
"Now, we do know a few families that moves specifically because of the flood," said Sickles. "They worked across the river, and the drive was just getting to be too much, keeping them away from each other during the week. I guess we lucked out, so to speak, and got some great families that moved in. So, we really evened out as far as enrollment goes."
Sickles says the flooding had a tremendous impact on the district, in terms of displaced students and teachers.
"Up until May, we had about 36 kids that were displaced," he said. "Thankfully, towards the last couple weeks of school, some families were able to move back to Watson. Currently, at this time, we have about six families that were displaced, about 13 kids, so that number was going down. With the levee fixed a couple of weeks ago, that is certainly helping get some water out of the area--so those things are good.
"We still have a few teachers who live across the river, so they're going all the way up to Highway 2, then coming back down. So, they're driving an hour of what used to be 20-ish minutes. But, I appreciate them for what they do. They get here every day, and still put in a great day of work," the superintendent added.
Sickles says some students victimized by the flooding are still receiving assistance from the district.
"We still get some help from the state on that," said Sickles. "They're considered homeless students, so breakfast and lunch are taken care of. Some supply-type things, we were able to do for them. We were blessed with all the help we were getting from our community, our churches, etc., when it first hit, to kind of get some clothing, and some other kinds of things situations. I know the Grant Lions Club even came up and helped a couple people with appliances, and everything. So, it was really a community effort."
Rock Port's facilities took a direct hit when floodwaters swamped the district's football field and track twice--during Memorial Day weekend, and in July. Sickles says the flooding not only damaged the facilities--but also ruined football and track equipment. Fortunately, he says the field should be ready for Friday night's Homecoming game.
"We did have to order pretty much everything new, as far as track supplies and football equipment--pads, pants and all that good stuff," he said. "All the football stuff is in. Track stuff, thankfully, we can wait a few weeks to get that reordered. It did tear up our track, but, thankfully, just the top layer. I know a few years ago when this happened, they had to rebuild the whole thing. It was out of commission for a couple years. Thankfully, it was just the top layer this time, so they relayed that. So, we'll hopefully get it painted this fall, and we'll be able to host Blue Jay Relays for both the high school and junior high school in the spring."
You can hear the full interview with Ethan Sickles on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.