(Tarkio) -- A 17-year-old Rock Port girl was injured in a one-vehicle rollover accident Wednesday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the teen was headed west on Route AA -- five miles northwest of Tarkio -- around 11:20 a.m. The patrol says she attempted to avoid a deer in the roadway. Her 2004 Pontiac Grand Am began to skid and went off the south side of the road and struck a sign. The vehicle then overturned and came to rest on its wheels.
The teen was transported by Atchison-Holt EMS to Community Hospital Fairfax with minor injuries. The Atchison County Sheriff's Office, Tarkio Police Department, and multiple first responders assisted at the scene.