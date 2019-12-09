(KMAland) -- The Holidays can be hectic, but exciting for children, so can sticking to their yearly routines. Opening presents, visiting family members and travel can run its' toll on children, according to Donna Donald---a Human Science Specialist for the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
"It can be a time of not enough sleep or quiet time and a whole more excitement, activity and food then they're used to. So tears and tantrums can happen when we have that kind of a situation," Donald said.
While it may be hard, Donald urges parents to hold children to their yearly routines during the holiday season and make them feel comfortable when traveling.
"Stay with your basics, If you're traveling and away from home, pack that special pillow or blanket or stuffed toy that really is the reminder of sameness for them." Donald said.
Donald also noted that allowing informing children of what is going on, giving them space and making room for quiet time are also essentials for children during holidays.