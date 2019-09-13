(Shenandoah) -- One of KMAland's major recreation destinations becomes a race course Saturday.
Hundreds of runners from all over the region and several states participate in the Wabash Trace Marathon, Half Marathon and Marathon Relay. The full marathon and marathon relay begins in Malvern at 7:30 a.m., while runners in the half-marathon start in Imogene at 8:30. Becca Castle is Imogene race director. Castle described the progression of runners down the Wabash Trace in an interview on KMA's "Dean and Friends" program.
"As the runners go through, there's water stops every two miles along the trail," said Castle, "with relay exchanges every five miles. The runners make their way down. The full marathoners, some of them will catch up with the half marathoners--everyone runs at a different pace. We've got people at intersections cheering people on. In Shenandoah, that's especially important, because the course has to make up a few miles, so they run through town."
It's the trace's 8th annual marathon. Castle says Bill Hillman founded the event after attending a similar marathon in South Dakota.
"He talked about it for a few years before everybody kind of jumped on board with him," she said. "It's been a great thing for all the communities along the trail. The runners really like it. The trail being crushed limestone, rather than concrete, is really easy on their needs."
Race participants are advised of some changes in the starting location in Malvern.
"In Malvern, the railroad is doing some construction on the Marion Avenue Bridge," said Castle, "which is on the east side of town, where the route usually goes from the high school, then they kind of wind their way to downtown, then onto the trail. With that construction, they're actually going to be going on the main road that goes through Malvern. So, that's a little detour from normal."
There's also changes in the Imogene starting point.
"In Imogene, we have changed the starting location," she said. "It's normally right downtown. This year, it's going to be between St. Patrick's Church and the ballfield, so right on 4th Street, right by the water tower. You'll start on top of the hill, instead of having to run up that big hill. So, that will be nice for the runners--they'll get that little break."
There's still a need for road guards in Shenandoah. Anyone wishing to volunteer should contact the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association at 712-246-3455. Results of the marathon will be posted later Saturday at kmaland.com.
A street map of Shenandoah is provided here: