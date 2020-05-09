Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers this afternoon. High 63F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.