(Coin) -- A Page County resident was jailed on a warrant out of northwest Missouri on Wednesday.
According to the Page County Sheriff's Office, 63-year-old Robert Lewis Stevens of rural Coin was arrested on an Atchison County felony warrant for misappropriation of funds at an elderly nursing home residence. Stevens was transported to the Page County Jail where he was held on $5,000 bond.
At the time of the sheriff's report, Stevens was awaiting extradition to Atchison County. No further details have been released.