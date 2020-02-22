(Villisca) -- Firefighters from three departments battled a fire that gutted a rural residence south of Villisca late Friday evening.
Villisca's Fire Department was called to the scene of a fire at a structure near the intersection of Highway 71 and County Road J-20 at around 10:40 p.m. Villisca Fire Chief Curtis Gaunt tells KMA News the house--an older structure next to an occupied trailer house--was engulfed in flames upon arrival.
"It was pretty much gone when we got there," said Gaunt. "But, it took a little while, because everything was falling in, and it was on fire underneath some debris, and stuff."
Gaunt says mutual aid was summoned to battle the blaze.
"We had three trucks there, ourselves," he said, "and we called Clarinda and Stanton for mutual aid and tankers hauling water back and fourth."
Ambulances from Red Oak and Villisca assisted at the scene, as well as the Montgomery and Page County sheriff's offices. Firefighters were at the scene for almost three hours. No injuries were reported. Gaunt says the cause of the fire has not been determined.