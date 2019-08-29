(Clarinda) -- Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand was hunting down PIE recipes in KMAland Thursday.
In this case, PIE is an acronym for Public Innovations and Efficiencies, a special initiative designed to cut the costs of state, local and county government. Sand conducted a series of town hall meetings in the area to outline his proposal. He also talked to KMA News.
"The State Auditor's Office has always had the ability to make efficiency recommendations as a part of its regular work, but has never done it," said Sand. "I'm excited about doing it, because budgets are getting tighter around the state, and across local governments, and if we can be there to make a few suggestions for folks, and recommendations to save money, then everyone wins."
Sand says PIE slices will be developed based on internal findings, plus ideas gleamed from the town halls.
"We are looking to get ideas from folks," he said. "We want their PIE recipes. So, if there's things that happened at the local level, we want to spread them out across the state. Then, the other piece of it is the recommendations that we're making, which may come from other counties, that we're helping to spread, or may just come from good commonsense ideas. A lot of them had to do with energy efficiency, because there's usually a lot of low-hanging fruit on that. You might not be doing these things in your own house, but that's your money that you're doing that with. We ought to be doing that in the government, because that's taxpayer money that we're being efficient with."
Sand, who defeated Republican incumbent Mary Mosiman in November, says increasing government efficiency was one of his campaign promises.
"Anybody who saw any of my campaign commercials understands I like efficiency," said Sand. "Turning off the lights in my house, and making sure that everything is running smoothly is kind of a personal tick for me. But, I also got excited because before I decided to run for state auditor, as I was doing some research, I saw that the office has the authority to make those recommendations, to try to see if everyone else across the state whose lights are getting funded by taxpayer money are turning those off, too. If we can do that, that's just a good and easy thing to do."
Sand adds he's already found some savings in his first eight months of office.
"We eliminated the printing of the reports that we issue, and the binding of the reports," he said. "We're estimating approximately 1% of our budget every year by doing that, because we put a lot of man hours into assembling them. We've also purchased some software that automates something that otherwise, was an extremely time consuming process.
"So, in fact, we had a two-person division in our office. We had an employee recently departing because she wanted to be a stay-at-home mom. She said, 'you don't need to replace me, because you have turned this department into a one-person job,'" Sand added.
Sand's town hall meetings took place in Mount Ayr, Bedford, Clarinda and Sidney Thursday.