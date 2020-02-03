(Shenandoah) – While statewide results were delayed for hours Monday evening, Democratic caucusgoers in Shenandoah knew who they supported.
Two precincts were available for Shenandoah residents. Forty-three residents in Ward 1 gathered at the Greater Shenandoah Historical Museum. Out of that caucus, Bernie Sanders received 4 delegates, while Pete Buttigieg had 2. Shenandoah’s K-8 Building was the site for Wards 2 and 3. Fifty-two residents attended the Ward 2 caucus, where Sanders and Butttigieg each received 3 candidates, and Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren had 2. In Ward 3, Buttigieg had 4 delegates, Joe Biden 3, Sanders 2 and Klobuchar 2. Sixty-six attendees were registered in Ward 3. Dennis Cole was site coordinator for the K-8 Building and precinct chair for Ward 3. Cole tells KMA News he was disappointed with the turnout for Monday’s caucuses.
“We were expecting a few more people,” said Cole. “But, we still had a good turnout. We had more than four years ago, I know. Sixty-six was a little on the lower side than I was looking for.”
Kate Reed was among those caucusing for Buttigieg. Reed says the former Sound Bend, Indiana mayor has the “whole package”.
“He has a lot of good experience,” said Reed. “He’s from a new era. I feel like it’s time for a younger person to take the reins, and be in charge. I think he’ll be a good change, and he’ll unify the country. I think that is very important right now, because we’ve become so polarized.”
Dale Risher caucused for Sanders—just has he did four years ago. Risher says he still likes the Vermont senator’s message.
“He’s been a senator for 30-some odd years,” said Risher, “and it’s his consistency. He’s never really changed platforms. His position on all the things he talks about is exactly the same. When I caucus for Bernie, I know exactly what I’m getting.”
Longtime local Democratic party activist Bob Chambers supported Biden, citing the former vice president’s experience.
“He’s got a great knowledge of foreign policy,” said Biden, “and knows many of the people we need to be rebuilding our affairs with other countries in the world, and I don’t think the current administration does that. I don’t know that the other candidates for the office have the experience with foreign policy he has.”
Elizabeth Trippler backed Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren. Tripper says Warren would restore integrity in the White House.
“Elizabeth just doesn’t have good talking points, she has a plan,” said Trippler. “When she says she has a plan for everything, she really does. If you look at her website, they are broken down very specifically, and I respect all the work that she’s put into that.”
Despite the large number of candidates—and the delay in reporting caucus results Monday evening—Cole believes Democrats will eventually unite behind one candidate in order to beat President Trump in November.
“Absolutely, I believe so,” he said. “And, I believe we’ll pull in a lot of independents and Republicans to join us, too, in November. I don’t know the final total was, but we had quite a few new registrations come in the door today, people that weren’t Democrats before, but registered tonight so that they could caucus.”
Delegates for each candidate will convene at the Page County Democratic Party Convention Saturday, March 21st at the county courthouse in Clarinda. The Iowa 3rd Congressional District’s Convention is April 25th in Atlantic, while the statewide convention takes place in Des Moines June 13th.