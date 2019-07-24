(Bellevue) -- An investigation continues into a deadly two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 34 near Offutt Air Force Base Tuesday morning.
Published reports say Sarpy County sheriff's deputies and emergency units were sent to the scene of the accident on 34 east of Highway 75 at around 10:45 a.m. Authorities say a westbound vehicle crossed the center line, jumped the median and struck a semi nearly head on. The driver of the car and a passenger were killed. A second passenger in the car along with the semi driver were taken to a local hospital.
Names of the individuals involved have not yet been released. A tweet from Sarpy County 911 indicated traffic on 34 was shut down in both directions between 75 and Harlan Lewis Road following the crash.