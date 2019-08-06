(Sidney) -- Six people were injured in a head-on crash east of Sidney late Saturday night.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, 74-year-old Mary Eyman of Omaha was headed west on Highway 2 around 11 p.m. The patrol says Eyman attempted to turn left onto 300th Avenue, but went into the path of an eastbound vehicle on Highway 2, driven by 57-year-old David Bartles of Shenandoah. The vehicles collided head-on. Two separate witnesses stated that Eyman turned into the oncoming path of Bartles, causing the collision.
Eyman was flown by LifeNet to Nebraska Medicine with serious injuries. Bartles was transported by Sidney Rescue to Shenandoah Medical Center with undisclosed injuries. Four passengers in Bartles' vehicle -- ages 7, 9, 15, and 60 -- were all taken to Shenandoah Medical Center by Sidney, Riverton and Percival Rescue Units.
Eyman was cited for failing to yield upon a left turn. Multiple first responders assisted at the scene.