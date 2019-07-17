(Rock Port) — Officials with the Small Business Administration are opening a loan processing center in Rock Port to help those affected by flooding and severe weather this spring.
The SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center opens Wednesday at the Velma Houts Building at 201 Highway 136 East in Rock Port. The center will be open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. The SBA is offering loans for damage due to severe storms, straight-line winds and flooding that occurred between March 11th and April 16th, 2019. SBA Public Information Officer Bill Koontz tells KMA News the center will be staffed by SBA employees who can assist with the disaster loan application process.
"SBA will have staff on hand who can meet with members of the public and talk to them about our Disaster Loan Program, what it is and they can help them fill out and complete a loan application on the spot," said Koontz.
A variety of loans are available for the disaster declaration area, which includes Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Clinton, DeKalb, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Platte counties in Missouri; Fremont and Page counties in Iowa and Nemaha, Otoe and Richardson counties in Nebraska.
"These are federal disaster loans that are below market rate for most folks," said Koontz. "Even though our name is the Small Business Administration, we make disaster loans to homeowners and renters, as well as business owners."
Economic injury loans are available to provide working capital for small businesses, small agriculture cooperatives, aquaculture businesses and most private non-profits. Koontz says loans are also available for businesses and homeowners to cover property loss.
"This would be for damage to their primary residence -- it could be a single-family dwelling or mobile home -- or they can also get money for personal property," said Koontz. "A homeowner or a renter can get help with the personal things that they have lost: furniture, clothes and all the things inside your home. It also includes a vehicle."
Even if you may not qualify for a loan, Koontz encourages affected individuals to apply to see what options are available.
"We're looking for someone with an income that's enough to afford one of the payments on such a disaster loan," said Koontz. "That would also mean you would have to have an acceptable credit report. There's no cost to apply, so if you think you can't afford the loan or you can't qualify for the loan, it doesn't cost anything to find out if we could make a loan. Folks are often very surprised; at 2.1 percent over 30 years, the payments can be very low."
The deadline to apply for physical damage loans is September 10th and the deadline for economic injury is April 13th, 2020. Applications are also available by visiting the SBA’s Disaster Loan website.