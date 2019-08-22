(Clarinda) -- Page County's new conservation director is on the job.
The Page County Conservation Board recently selected John Schwab as its new executive director, succeeding the retiring Rich Wallace. An Army veteran, Schwab has been a Clarinda resident for nine years.
"Originally, I'm from the Ohio-Indiana area," said Schwab. "I joined the service right after that. I was a military police officer in the Army. Met my wife there. Once we got out the service--she's a Shenandoah native--we moved up here to Iowa. We've been here ever since then."
Schwab tells KMA News he sought the conservation job because he enjoys the outdoors.
"I've always been interested in conservation," he said. "Even as a little kid. I loved the outdoors, preserving the environment. I love going to the different county and state parks. So, when the opportunity presented itself, it was kind of everything I've ever looked for in a job, and definitely something I know can make a career out of, and make a difference."
Schwab says one of his goals is to preserve the environment, and get more young people involved in conservation.
"Especially with kids today," said Schwab. "Kids aren't out and about very much in nature anymore, because of technology and the different trends. So that definitely got me into it. I've got children myself, and I've always kind of encouraged them to go outside. When this opened up, this was a good way to hopefully reach out and impact more people than just my own kids."
Another goal is to work to improve the county's parks.
"For the size of Page County," he said, "we have five parks, so we have quite a few parks. They are really good parks--we get a lot of feedback from them. But, there's a lot of updates and amenities I would like to see--just to improve our parks overall, and more people interested, and more people into the county."
Schwab plans to attend the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in January to obtain his conservation officer's license.