(KMAland) -- Page County's campgrounds are among those that will be opening Friday under Governor Kim Reynolds' latest proclamation.
As previously reported on KMA News, the Iowa DNR will open campgrounds across the state Friday morning to campers with self-contained restrooms only. Self-contained is defined as a tent or pop-up camper with a portable toilet, or an RV with a functioning, self-contained bathroom. John Schwab is director of Page County Conservation. He tells KMA News that the campgrounds in Page County are ready for business.
"The good thing is that we have all of our campgrounds up and ready," Schwab said. "We have had them ready for the last month or so just hoping they would be opened up. Power, electric, and all of the hook ups are available."
Campgrounds in Page County include those at Pierce Creek, Rapp Park, and Pioneer Park. Schwab says the campground at Nodaway Valley near Clarinda will not be open to the public.
"Basically that campground is full," Schwab said. "We have moved all of our construction workers that have been allowed to stay up to Nodaway. That is to isolate them from the public to keep them healthy. Unfortunately, until they are done there will not be any recreational camping at Nodaway, but the rest of our parks will be open."
Schwab says anyone who uses the campgrounds in Page County must adhere to social distancing and other guidelines listed in the governor's proclamation.
"We are asking for no more than six campers per campsite," Schwab said. "The only exception for that is if you're immediate family would be over six people. Then it would be okay. The playgrounds are all closed in all of the parks. We do have those roped off."
According to a DNR press release, all parks staff in Iowa will be closely monitoring campgrounds to avoid gatherings of groups larger than 10. Schwab was a recent guest on KMA's "Morning Routine" program.