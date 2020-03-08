(Sidney) — A southeast Iowa woman is in custody on charges connected to an attempted murder in Hamburg.
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Anahi Andrade of Muscatine is now in custody in the Fremont County Jail on charges of aiding and abetting flight to avoid prosecution. Andrade was arrested in El Paso, Texas by U.S. authorities while attempting to re-enter the country.
Deputies allege that Andrade assisted her husband — Pedro Andrade — in fleeing from the country. Pedro was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Mexico last month on an attempted murder charge for allegedly pushing a co-worker off of a grain bin in Hamburg.
Both Anahi and Pedro are in the Fremont County Jail on $100,000 cash bonds.