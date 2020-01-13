(Rock Port) -- A southeast Nebraska man was hospitalized after rolling his truck in Atchison County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 23-year-old Elijah J. Taylor of Auburn was driving a 1996 Dodge Ram westbound on Highway 136 five miles west of Rock Port around 10:30 p.m. Friday. The patrol says Taylor lost control on the ice-covered roadway, travelled off the north side of the road and rolled.
Taylor was taken to Nemaha County Hospital with moderate injuries. The vehicle was considered a total loss.