(Hamburg) -- Search teams continue to comb the West Nishnabotna River near Hamburg for a missing boater.
Scores of local officials and residents resumed the search for the man first reported missing late Monday afternoon. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says an unoccupied boat was located approximately a mile downstream from the river's Goldenrod Boat Access east of Hamburg. Captain Brian Smith is southwest Iowa supervisor for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Smith tells KMA News preliminary search efforts continued until late Monday evening.
"We had conservation officers on the water in boats," said Smith. "The Southwest Iowa Dive Team did drive in the general vicinity of the boat ramp, and did some preliminary searching there. My understanding is that they searched out as far as could until the current got too strong for divers to maintain their position."
Smith says the search resumed at around 8 Tuesday morning.
"At this point, I have four conservation officers and myself on scene," he said. "The Missouri State Highway Patrol has sent their water patrol unit, which is assisting as well. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is helping with the land-based traffic, and crowd control, and so on and so forth. There are a number of private citizens assisting as well."
Smith says teams are focusing their search near the boat access, located near the intersection of Highways 275 and 333.
"Just for investigation purposes," said Smith, "where the vessel was located is going to be the downstream terminus of our search area, and the boat ramp is the upstream terminus of our search area. So, right now we're focusing our efforts primarily within a couple hundred yards of the boat ramp, itself."
Smith says the incident demonstrates the importance of safe boating--including wearing a life jacket.
"As always, I would like to encourage everyone to not only have your life jacket or personal floatation device with you, but also to wear it. I've been with this department for almost 30 years, and virtually every victim I've seen over those 30 years was not wearing a life jacket at the time they entered the water. I just can't strong urge people enough to wear their life jacket."
Search efforts were expected to continue through the evening hours. The missing boater's name has not been released, out of respect for family members.