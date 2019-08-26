Update Tuesday, August 27th, 2019 9:51 a.m.
(Hamburg) -- The search continues for a missing boater in Fremont County.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says officers from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources resumed the search for a missing boater along the West Nishnabotna River near Hamburg at around 8 Tuesday morning. The search originally began after 5 p.m. Monday after the sheriff's office was contacted regarding a missing boater at the Goldenrod Boat Access to the river, located at the intersection of Highways 275 and 333.
Authorities say an unoccupied boat was located approximately a mile downstream from the boat access. Hamburg Fire and Rescue, Riverton Fire and Rescue, the DNR, the Iowa State Patrol, Montgomery County Emergency Management and the Midwest Regional Dive Team were all called to the scene for assistance. Officials called off the search at 10:30 p.m. The missing boater has not been identified. The sheriff's office says further information will be released as it becomes available.
Update: Monday, August 26,2019 11:39 p.m.
(Hamburg) -- Authorities suspended the search for a missing boater in Fremont County late Monday evening.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office was contacted shortly after 5 p.m. Monday regarding a missing boater at the Goldenrod Boat Access to the West Nishnabotna River, located at the intersection of Highways 275 and 333, east of Hamburg. Authorities say an unoccupied boat was located approximately a mile downstream from the boat access. Hamburg Fire and Rescue, Riverton Fire and Rescue, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the Iowa State Patrol, Montgomery County Emergency Management and the Midwest Regional Dive Team were all called to the scene for assistance.
The search for the missing boater was called off at around 10:30 p.m. Authorities say the boater has not been found. The boater's name is not being released at this time, pending notification of family members. The sheriff's office says further information will be released as it becomes available.
Original Story Monday, August 26, 2019: 10:49 p.m.
(Hamburg) -- Dive teams were searching the Nishnabotna River near Hamburg late Monday evening for a missing man.
Fremont County authorities told KETV that a man's vehicle and boat were found at the Hamburg Landing near the river, but there was no sign of the man.
Further information on the search was unavailable. Stay tuned to KMA News and kmaland.com for further details.