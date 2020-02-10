(Creston) -- Two suspects are in custody for illegal possession of weapons and drugs in Creston.
Creston Police, with the assistance of the Union County Sheriff's Office, arrested 47-year-old Wesley Earl Tolley of Winterset early Friday morning after executing search warrants at 314 North Division Street. Tolley is charged with dominion/control of a firearm by a felon--a class D felony, and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell or manufacture methamphetamine--a class C felony. Tolley was also arrested on Adair County warrants for failure to appear on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, and Madison County warrants for violation of parole.
Tolley is being held in the Union County Jail on $15,000 bond for the Union County charges, $5,000 bond for the Adair County warrants, and without bond for the Madison County charges.
Creston and Union County authorities also arrested 44-year-old John Anthony Neely of Creston after executing a search warrant late Sunday evening at 511 South Pine Street. Neely is charged with dominion/control of a firearm by a felon--a class D felony, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or manufacture meth under 5 grams--a class C felony. Neely is being held in the Union County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.