(Glenwood) – Mills County Public Health officials confirm that a second case of novel coronavirus has been confirmed in the county.
The person is a female between the ages of 41-to-60 years old, and is self-isolating. Mills County Public Health is conducting a contact tracing investigation for the case to identify close contacts who should monitor their health symptoms, and self-isolate. Further information regarding the case is not being released.
Public health officials again urge people to stay at home as much as possible, stay away from groups of people, and maintain a six-foot distance from other individuals. In addition to practicing social distancing, residents should wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm, and stay at home when ill.