(Clarinda) -- Public Health officials have confirmed a second positive case of COVID-19 in Page County.
Page County Public Health Director Jessica Erdman says the individual is an adult between the ages of 61 and 80 years old. The patient is at home in isolation and recently returned home from an out-of-state trip.
No other information regarding the case will be released under Iowa law. Erdman reminds anyone who has a cough, fever or shortness of breath to contact their health care provider before going into the office. For the latest information, visit the State of Iowa's Coronavirus webpage.