(Rock Port) — Atchison County officials have confirmed a second positive COVID-19 case in the county.
County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Aron Burke announced Monday that a female in her 50s has tested positive for the virus via commercial testing. The patient is currently at home under self-isolation guidelines.
The Atchison County Health Department is working to identify and respond to anyone who may need to self-quarantine due to close contact with the individual. No further details regarding the case will be released.
Missourians with COVID-19 questions can contact the state’s 24-hour hotline at (877) 435-8411.