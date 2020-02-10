(Bedford) -- Round two of the Taylor County Board of Supervisors' discussion on proposed wind turbine regulations takes place today.
The second public hearing takes place at 10 a.m. at the county courthouse's courtroom in Bedford. About 30 people attended last week's first hearing. Taylor County Supervisors' Chair Charles Ambrose recently told KMA News residents speaking during the hearing were split on the ordinance, and wind turbines, in general.
"I would say that the feedback was about 50% positive," he said. "The other 50%, if not outright against them, expressed concerns. Some of them were concerns we hadn't thought of. It was a civil meeting, and I think everybody had an opportunity to present their opinion."
Taylor County Supervisors Chair Charles Ambrose tells KMA News the proposed ordinance sets "straightforward" regulations regarding the construction and operation of turbines in the county. Ambrose says the supervisors began exploring the ordinance after Invenergy, LLC announced plans to build 41 wind turbines in the county's southwest portion. Additionally, Ambrose says the county entered into an agreement with Invenergy as part of an initiative called Contrail Wind Project LLC.
"We met the Contrail people several times," said Ambrose. "We felt like it was in the best interests of the county. They already spent a significant amount of time and money before the supervisors kind of got going on this. We have signed an agreement with Contrail to grandfather these first 40-41 wind turbines in. The agreement we have with them is basically the same as the wind turbine ordinance we're trying to pass right now."
Action on the proposed ordinance is listed on the agenda following the hearing.