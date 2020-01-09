(Des Moines) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is launching a new digital campaign to help survivors of human trafficking.
January is Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month and Pate’s office is launching two videos that will run on Facebook and YouTube to promote the Safe at Home program in Iowa. The program allows survivors of sexual abuse, domestic violence, trafficking and stalking to apply for a substitute address to use on official records, making it harder for abusers to find them.
“Trafficking is a problem that continues to plague our society. We want survivors to know there are resources available to help them. Safe at Home is one of those,” Pate said.
The program currently has around 600 participants statewide. For more information on the Safe at Home program, call (515) 725-7233 or visit the program’s website.
You can view the new videos — which feature Kellie Markey the founder and executive director of Dorothy’s House, a Des Moines agency that provides services for human trafficking survivors — below.