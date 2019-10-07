(Braddyville) -- Traffic delays are expected along Highway 71 south of Braddyville after a semi overturned this morning.
According to the Nodaway County Sheriff's Office, a southbound semi hauling a windmill tower overturned just south of Braddyville. The southbound lane of 71 in that area has been shut down while crews work to tow the rig from the scene. Delays are expected and authorities ask the traveling public to watch out for first responders.
Further details regarding how the crash occurred and whether or not anyone was injured has not been released at this time. KMA News will continue to monitor this developing story.